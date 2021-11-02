Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up approximately 1.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.07. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.