Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVET stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.08.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

