Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Shares Down 10%

Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

About Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies, Inc is a processing and refining company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technologies for processing Mg-rich serpentinite tailings for the production of magnesium metal and Mg-related compounds, byproducts and co-products. The firm holds interest in Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Plant, Magnesium (Mg) Metal Plant, MagBoard Products and MagPower Fuel Cell projects.

