County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.
County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
County Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.
County Bancorp Company Profile
County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.
