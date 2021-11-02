CoStar Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

