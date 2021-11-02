Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,636. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.