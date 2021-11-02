Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

