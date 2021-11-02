CorionX Price Reaches $0.0018 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $212,711.40 and approximately $103,995.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00217412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00093494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

