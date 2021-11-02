Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 421 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

