Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 293 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.