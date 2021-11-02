Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $14,121,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,666 shares of company stock worth $3,068,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

