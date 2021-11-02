Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

