Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,770,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $784.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $772.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

