Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $514.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $520.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

