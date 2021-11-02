Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $824,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 813,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,602,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138,185 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

