CoreSite Realty Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

NYSE:COR opened at $147.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.