Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.03.

CMMC stock opened at C$3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.54.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

