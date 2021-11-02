Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $94,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 116.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

