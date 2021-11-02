ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,232 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in ContraFect by 138.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 161,889 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

