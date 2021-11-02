ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.07 million and $355,528.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025312 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00257969 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

