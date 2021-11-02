Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CPSS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.53. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.