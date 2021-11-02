Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.150-$4.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

