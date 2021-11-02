Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of CNSL opened at $7.58 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.