Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of CNSL opened at $7.58 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

