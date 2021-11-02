Compound Price Reaches $359.48 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $236.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $359.48 or 0.00570623 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

