COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,558. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

