Comparing Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Weber alerts:

This table compares Weber and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 4.79% 30.18% 5.82%

0.2% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weber and AB Electrolux (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 3.05 $88.41 million N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.56 $717.66 million $3.02 15.19

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weber and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 AB Electrolux (publ) 2 5 0 0 1.71

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus target price of $56.06, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than Weber.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Weber on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.