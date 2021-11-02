Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

