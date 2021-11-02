Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded by CLSA to Buy

CLSA upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $18.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

