Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded by CLSA to Buy

CLSA upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $18.80 price target on the stock.
Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.40.
Coles Group Company Profile
