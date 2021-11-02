CoinPoker Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,598.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $11,598.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.

