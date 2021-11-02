Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000.

NYSE:PSF opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

