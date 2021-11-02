Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Critical Contrast

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avantor and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $45.19, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 145.40%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.61 $116.60 million $0.89 44.45 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.07% 46.91% 8.28% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats Codex DNA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

