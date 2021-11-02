CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $818,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $176,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $944,000.

NASDAQ LAAAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

