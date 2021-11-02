CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLHI stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

