ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,740. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

