Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

