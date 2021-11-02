Citigroup Boosts Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Price Target to $68.00

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

