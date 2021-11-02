Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 9,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,718. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

