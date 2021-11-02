Ciner Resources LP Plans Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CINR opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

