Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.11.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chuy’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

