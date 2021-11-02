Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells $6,091,297.25 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,065. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 849.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,324,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

