Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,801.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,860.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,661.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

