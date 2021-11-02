China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

