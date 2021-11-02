China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,689.5 days.

CRGGF stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

