China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,623,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 9,672,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,246.6 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

