Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on November 12th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.