Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells $978,260.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CHE traded down $9.30 on Tuesday, reaching $481.31. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.19. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Chemed by 102.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chemed by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chemed by 121.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Chemed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.