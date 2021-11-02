Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.76, but opened at $43.03. Citigroup now has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00. Chegg shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 353,127 shares trading hands.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.