Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Chegg stock traded down $30.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $48,985,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

