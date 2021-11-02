Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.41.

Shares of CHGG opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.