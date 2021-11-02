CheesecakeSwap Token Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $649,030.28 and approximately $37,662.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

